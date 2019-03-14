Eddie Clark Percy, a native of New Orleans and resident of New Roads, passed away Sunday March 10,2019 at the age of 77. Visiting Friday March 15, 2019 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at 152 Hwy 3050 Morganza, La. Religious Service Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt Salem Baptist Church 18348 La Hwy 417 Batchelor, La conducted by Pastor Theodore Ray. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by Sister Betty Coats, Nieces Lakeisha Holmes, Sharon Henderson, Rhonda Coats, and Vanessa Coats, Nephews Ronald Gay Holmes Jr and Leon Coats Jr, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019