Eddie Eli Lobell Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie Eli Lobell Jr..
Service Information
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA
70785
(225)-755-9757
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
12424 Brogdon Ln.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
12424 Brogdon Ln.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Garden of Memory
11817 Jefferson Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eddie E. Lobell, Jr., 66, entered eternal rest on February 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie E. Lobell, Sr. and Juanita Dicharry Lobell; Brother, Raymond Lobell; and his sister, Elizabeth Lobell Abbott. He is survived by his loving sisters, Grace (Jerry) Cryer, Winnie Brock, and Melanie (Willard) Cole; his Brother-in-law, Roger Abbott; his Sister-in-law, Alice Lobell, and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Born and raised in Gramercy, he later graduated from Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge. He worked for the State of Louisiana D.O.T.D. for 21 years where he retired. He loved his family dearly. His nieces and nephews held a special place in his heart and he always made a point to make sure they knew they were loved especially around the holidays. He also loved to be outdoors every chance he could; hunting deer or turkey and fresh-water fishing were his passion. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 9:00 am until the memorial service begins at 11:30 am on Friday, February 21 at St. Patrick Catholic Church (12424 Brogdon Ln. Baton Rouge, La) with burial immediately to follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA). Arrangements have been entrusted to at McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.