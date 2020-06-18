Or Copy this URL to Share

Eddie J. Scott departed this life June 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation June 20, 2020 from 9am until Religious Service at 11 am at First Emmanuel B.C. 57 S. Education Street Baton Rouge. Conducted by Rev. Henry Brown. Survived by (2) Daughters Letha Dunbar of Baton Rouge, La. Ida Mitchell Beaumont Tx. Interment Plainview Cemetery Denham Springs La, Entrusted Arrangement to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. 7809 Florida Blvd Denham Springs La. 70726 (225)-665-8002.

