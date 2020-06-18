Eddie J. Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie J. Scott departed this life June 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation June 20, 2020 from 9am until Religious Service at 11 am at First Emmanuel B.C. 57 S. Education Street Baton Rouge. Conducted by Rev. Henry Brown. Survived by (2) Daughters Letha Dunbar of Baton Rouge, La. Ida Mitchell Beaumont Tx. Interment Plainview Cemetery Denham Springs La, Entrusted Arrangement to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. 7809 Florida Blvd Denham Springs La. 70726 (225)-665-8002.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Emmanuel B.C.
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
First Emmanuel B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved