A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Eddie J. St Pierre will be 11 am Monday at St Mark Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Holy Rosary Mausoleum. Mr. St Pierre was born on October 31, 1937 and departed from this life on November 27, 2019 at the age of 82 years. He was a resident of Gonzales, retired with Dupont and a member of St Mark Catholic Church. He served with the U S Army and enjoyed football, traveling and especially motorcycles. He is preceded in death by his parents Eddie O. and Mary St Pierre; and a sister Darlene Guillot. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Cecilia Babin St Pierre; his son Greg St Pierre and wife Stephanie; brothers Lynn (Gloria Dean), Ricky (Donna), Dean, and Leonard (Shelia); brother-in-law Jessie Guillot; grandchildren Jude, Caroline and Owen; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Those who wish to give a memorial gift may visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/eddie-j-st-pierre. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019