Eddie Jenkins Courtney, Jr. died peacefully in his home in Kennesaw, GA on April 9, 2019. He was 68 years old. Eddie was born on October 5, 1950 in Baton Rouge, LA to his parents, Eddie Courtney, Sr. and Gladys Edwards Siebert. He married Judith Story Courtney in Pine Grove, LA on June 30, 1972. Eddie graduated from Clinton High School in 1968 and continued to Louisiana State University where he earned a BS in agriculture in 1972. He then received his MA in human resources development from Webster University in 1987. Eddie served 23 years in the US Air Force where he was a C-130 pilot and retired in March of 1996 as a Lt. Colonel. Later, he was employed by Atlas Air flying 747s for 19 years earning the rank of captain. Eddie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judi, his three children, Jessica (Blake) Bailey, Jennifer (Conway) Carr, Jeremy (Stacy) Courtney, and his grandchildren, Brandon Bailey, Katie (Cody) Bly, Megan Bailey, Alex Carr, Tyler Bailey, Ashley Carr, Carter Bailey, as well as his mother, Gladys Siebert, his sister, Cindy (Randy) McDonald, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Maggie. He is preceded in death by his father, Eddie Courtney, Sr. as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. A visitation will take place on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel followed by a memorial service beginning at 10:00 am. There will be an Interment of Ashes at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on April 16 at 12:30 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Eddie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eddie Courtney Memorial Fund through the Colon Cancer Coalition. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Northwest Georgia Oncology Center and Homestead Hospice for their unparalleled care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019