Eddie Joe Moore, 83, a resident of Central, LA and a native of Hattiesburg, MS, died on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was a retired pipefitter and member of Local 198. There will be a graveside service at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery, 11848 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10am, conducted by Rev. Glen Miers. He is survived by three daughters, Vicki M. Neames and her husband Bobby of Clinton, LA; Edie M. Creel and her husband Jamie of Pride; Lee Anne M. Turner of Pride, LA; one son, Ricky P. Moore of Big Lake, AK; one sister, Alice Patricia Butler and husband John of Allen Park, MI; sister-in-law Barbara Moore of Greenwell Springs, LA; fifteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Dudley Moore and Inez Carter Moore; and his brother, Bob Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class. He will be missed by his faithful companion and puppy, Peaches. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his church. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and sharing the bounty with family and friends. The family wishes to recognize Ernie McCartney for his friendship and his assistance with daily tasks; and Mary Beth Moore, Eddie's wife of 21 years for taking such good care of him. Special thanks to the staff of Zachary Manor, especially Cindy Murray. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.