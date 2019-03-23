A native of Prairieville and resident of Baton Rouge, Eddie Johnson died on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at age 77. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services, on Monday, March 25, from 10 am until service at Noon. He is survived by wife, Janie L. Johnson; two grandchildren raised by him, Jamiee Joseph and Ronald Joseph; 7 great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by daughter, June Johnson Joseph; father, Alfred Johnson; mother Beatrice Stewart; and 7 siblings. Services entrusted to Grant's Westside Funeral Services, 383-2001.
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019