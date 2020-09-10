Eddie "Eddie Boe" Jones departed this life on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence in Reserve, LA. He was 64, a native of Reserve, LA. Visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 5479 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390 (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.