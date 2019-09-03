Eddie Joseph LeBlanc Jr. passed peacefully to The Lord at approximately 5 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Pointe Coupee Health Care, New Roads, Louisiana. He was 63, a native of Morganza, and a retired salesman. Survived by daughter, Michelle LeBlanc Phillips (husband Johnathan); grandchildren, E'lise, Jolie and Christopher Phillips; sister, Rose LeBlanc O'Rear; nephew, Shea Moore (wife Joni); great-nephews, Jaden, Ty and Easton Moore, and Trey Adams; and special friends, Donnie "Hair Bear" Derbes, Robin Melancon and Danny Paul Savoy. Preceded in death by parents, Edward Joseph Sr. and Mildred Vosburg LeBlanc; special aunt, Lola Vosburg Oubre; and brother-in-law, Massey Moore. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with Rosary and eulogies until Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Ann Church, Morganza. Entombment will follow in church mausoleum. Eddie will be remembered for his love of family and friends, conversation, cooking, hunting and fishing, and his sense of humor. Special thanks are extended to Pointe Coupee Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Janell LaCombe Cancer Fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019