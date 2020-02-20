Eddie Joseph Lewis at age 53, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at Chateau St. James Rehabilitation and Retirement Center in Lutcher, LA. He was the son of Dorothy and the Late Clarence Lewis. He is also survived by one brother, Frank Thomas, Sr., and 5 sisters Barbara Thomas, Cora Lewis, Rose Lee Lewis, Diane Broden, and Everlina Lewis, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gaylord, Clarence, and Ezidore, and sisters, Louisa and Odeal Lewis. Eddie loved singing Gospel music and visiting different churches singing for the Lord. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he served as an usher and in any capacity needed. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger in his life. He loved life. The family would like to thank the staff of Chateau St. James and Clarity Hospice. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 noon at First Baptist Church, 144 Magnolia Heights, Vacherie, LA, Dr. Johnnie B. Magee, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment First Baptist Church Cemetery. Final Care entrusted to Bardell's Mortuary, 3856 LA Hwy 44, Mt. Airy, LA. Information: (985) 535-6837.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020