Eddie "La'Jenson" Lathan

Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Eddie "La'Jenson" Lathan, a native of Maringouin and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at the age of 60 at The Capitol House. Visiting 9:00am until Religious Service at 10:00am Saturday at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr, Maringouin, La. Interment in Ventress West Oak Cemetery. He is survived by siblings John Edward Lathan, Joy (Julian) Lathan, Jeanette Lathan, and James Lathan, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019
