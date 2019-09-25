|
|
Eddie Lee Sturdivant Saltzman, of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Old Jefferson Community Care Center. She was 84 and a native of Crowville, LA She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Saltzman; daughter, Tonya Saltzman; daughter, Michelle Saltzman Gautreau; and daughter, Nancy Saltzman. She is survived by her son, Brent and wife Mary Saltzman; grandchildren, Brooke Gautreau & fiancé' Corey Ledesma, Derrick & wife BreAnna Gautreau, Paige Saltzman & boyfriend Anthony Alexander, Justin Saltzman & fiancé' Haley Marcel, Leigh Babcock; son-in-law, Joe Gautreau; great-granddaughter, Della Gautreau; and sister, Margie Ross. Lovingly referred to as Maw, she fiercely loved her family, going to the casino every Thursday with her friend Anita, rooting on her LSU Tigers at baseball games with Paw, her dog Little George, her weekly hair appointments, sewing for her family and friends, and cooking the best Southern meals. She had a sassy sense of humor and a sharp tongue. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. Visiting will be at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, on Friday, September 27th from 12:00 PM to 2:00PM with the funeral service starting at 2:00PM conducted by Dr. Clovis Sturdivant. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019