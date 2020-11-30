Eddie Levi Glass was a native of Anahuac, TX and a resident of Plaquemine, LA. He was born October 25, 1935, and went home to be with Jesus on November 29, 2020. He was an Army Veteran. Eddie traveled around the world twice working construction. He drove piling and led crews from Baton Rouge to Beaumont to Beirut. His boot prints are as far across this world as the Mississippi River Bridge to Mission Control to Kuwait after Operation Desert Storm. He is preceded in death by his parents, Levi Edgar Glass and Gladys Gertrude Teten Glass; his brother, Joe Glass; and his former wife Sally Jacobs, the mother to, Gladys Ann Glass-Borne (husband, T-John), Cathy Glass Land, Eddie Dwain Glass (wife, Gloria), Sherry Jane Glass Rundzieher (husband, Steve). Eddie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Doris Theresa Sanchez Glass, the mother of Doris Ines Glass Heckert (husband, Jonathan Heckert); and brother, Sam Glass. He was Paw-Paw to 13 grandchildren - Jason A. Borne (wife, Leslie), Jennifer Borne Weeks (husband, Hayden), Cassandra "Sandy" Frazier (husband, Thomas), Dwain Allen Land, Drew Davis Glass, Jared Levi Glass, Grace Castillo, Arlene Ibarra, Carolyn Eastman, Rudy Castillo (wife, Amber), Kelly Steven Rundzieher, Brooks Robert Rundzieher and Jackson Duplessis Heckert. He was great-grandpa to several great grand-children, uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and a great friend, boss and coworker to so many this side of eternity. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Tuesday, December 1st, 3 p.m. until religious service at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. Jarrett Banks. Cremation will follow per Eddie's wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ainsley's Angels of America, PO Box 6287, Virginia Beach, VA 23456, please put "New Orleans AAA" in the memo line. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.