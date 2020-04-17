II Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Eddie Mae Lee Herbert, a long time resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Rome, MS passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 86. She was educated at McKinley and furthered her education by taking classes at the Vocational Trade School. She was united in holy matrimony to Jessie Herbert, Sr. from this union four children were born. Eddie Mae was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville pastored by Rev. George C. Pierce where she served faithfully until her health began to diminish. She received recognition from her church for "This Is Your Life for Love and Dedication" and the "M.Z.B.C. Trailblazer 79+". She loved Sunday School at her church and sewing lap quilts for cancer patients with some of the ladies at New Light Center. She was featured in the Council on Aging Platinum Pics for her talented work. She was an incredible cook who loved to prepare big holiday meals for her family. She also enjoyed traveling. Eddie Mae leaves a lasting legacy of how to serve God and persevere through whatever life may bring. She will be greatly missed by her devoted children and family but they will cherish her memories forever, daughter Donna Anderson; 3 sons Lionel Herbert, Sr. (Gloria), Jesse Herbert, Jr. (Sarah), Nathaniel Herbert, Sr.; sister Louise Trask; daughter-in-law Fannie Herbert; along with 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Jordan and Susie Lee; 4 brothers Ernest Lee, Arthur Lee, Robert Lee, and James Lee; 2 sisters Annie Bell Montgomery and Ethel Perkins; and son-in-law Larry Anderson, Sr. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18th at Southern Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to Dr. Greta Wilkes, Dr. Peter Bostick, Dr. Steven Kelley, all staff on the 3rd, 6th floor and ICU at B.R.G. Hospital Bluebonnet. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Scott's Bluff Morticians.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020.