Eddie Melvin Veal, Jr., a retired business man, loving father, grandfather and brother departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his children; Karen Veal Flowers (Daryl), De'Shane Veal Thomas (Anthony), Eddie M. Veal, III, Edwandolyn Trenise Veal St. Aime, Kieron Veal (Arveda); 5 siblings and 10 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, La. on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Services Entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020