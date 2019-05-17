Eddie Pryer, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Monday May 06, 2019 due to a car accident at the age of 27. Visiting Friday May 17, 2019 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rose Hill Baptist Church 14470 Hwy 77 Rosedale, LA. Religious service Saturday at 11:00 am at the Church conducted by Rev Adrian Pryer. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by fiancee' Johnita Smith, three sons, Jordan, Eddie Jr, and Adam, mother, Arlisha Brown, father, Antoine Pryer, grandparents, Addie Burks, Raymond (Darlene) Pryer, fifteen siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on May 17, 2019