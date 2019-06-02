Eddie S. "Duck" Patterson, Sr. departed this life Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence in Labadieville, LA. He was 77, a native of Labadieville, LA. Visiting at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Monday June 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visiting at St. Paul Baptist Church, 162 Hwy 400, Napoleonville, LA on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 9:00 am conducted by Rev. David Gilton. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 4, 2019