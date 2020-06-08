Edgar "Age" Unay, resident of Ethel, LA, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 at the age of 48. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served as a corpsman. He had an infectious laugh and smile and enjoyed being with family. Golf and Billards were some of his favorite hobbies. Edgar also loved his many pets. With an easy-going personality, everyone became a friend that met him. His kind hearted spirit will be terribly missed. He is survived by his parents, Rolando and Erlinda Unay, two brothers, Dennis Unay and his wife Diana Brooks Unay, Jeff Unay and his wife Diana Liermann Unay, three nephews, Julian, Sebastian, and Xavier Unay, and niece Angelina Del Rosario. He is also survived by numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services were held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary, LA.

