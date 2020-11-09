1/
Edgar "Eddie" Adams II
Edgar 'Eddie' Adams II, A loving son, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Friday, November 7, 2020. He was only 60 years old. Eddie enjoyed writing, art, and communicating with his friends through the internet. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother, Sharron Adams; two brothers, Paul Adams and wife Darryl, Michael Adams and wife Brenda; two nephews, Vincent Adams, Matthew Addams; niece, Elizabeth Goza and a host of loving family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Adams, Sr. A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
