Edgar Daniel Allen, 67, passed away at his Gonzales residence on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was a 1971 graduate of Glen Oaks High School. He worked briefly for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office before going on to a career in construction as a heavy equipment operator. As owner of Allen Enterprises Edgar often had a booth at the Gun and Knife Shows in Louisiana. This allowed him to pursue his favorite hobbies of weaponry and talking. He is survived by his children Jonathan Allen, Gonzales, and Elizabeth Allen, New Caney , TX. Edgar is also survived by his mother Ida "Jo" Allen, brother Carl "Randy" Allen, and sister Jo Nell Allen all of Baton Rouge, as well as, a cousin Rhonda Harvey, Prairieville. He is preceded in death by his father Carl H. Allen. No services are planned. Interment of ashes will be in the Allen family plot at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a .