Edgar George Hamilton Jr. (1951 - 2019)
  • "To the Hamilton family. I know y'all hearts are heavy. My..."
    - Grace Grant-Estes
  • "Praying for an abundance of peace and comfort to everyone...."
    - Chris Dawson Butler
  • "To Sigrid,Greg,Val And Russell N Chris yall have our..."
    - Lydia Dorsey
  • "To Christopher, Greg, Val, Sigrid, Russell & the Family, We..."
    - Rev. & Mrs. Tyrone (Carol Tillman) Maracalin
  • "Edgar was a polite man and He will be missed. I attended..."
    - Lauren Smith
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
58790 Iron Farm Road
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
Edgar George Hamilton, Jr. passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Edgar was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. He is survived by his son, Christopher G. Hamilton, two stepsons, Detrick James and Alton Campbell, Jr. A sister, Sigrid N. Hamilton, and two brothers, Gregory (Val) Hamilton and Rousselle Hamilton. Edgar is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Hamilton, Sr. and Doris Becnel Petterson, and a sister, Avis D. Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 58790 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
