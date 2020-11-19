1/1
Edgar Gerald Dowies
Edgar Gerald Dowies, born in Allen Parish and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a graduate of Fairview High School as well as McNeese State University, where he obtained a degree in Forestry. He went on to have a 40 plus year career in the timber business. He spent his retired years working in real estate with Keller Williams Realty in Baton Rouge. A civic minded man, Gerald was an active member and leader in multiple organizations including the Lions Club, Mississippi Forestry Association, and both the Wedgewood civic and crime prevention district located in Baton Rouge. He was active member of Jefferson Baptist Church. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lona Dowies; children, Jason Dowies and Jennifer Morgan and husband Blair; grandchildren, Skylar Ann Dowies, Joe Morgan, Harper Morgan, and Jack Morgan; sister-in-law, Judy Dowies; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Ruby Dowies; brother, Sammy Lee Dowies. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Jefferson Hwy. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Palestine Baptist Church in Grant, LA on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm until Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Gerald's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Palestine Baptist Church
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Palestine Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
