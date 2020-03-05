Edgar P. Johnson was born in Bordelonville, LA to the late Edgar and Emily Johnson. He died in Baton Rouge February 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ursula Potts Johnson; daughters, Anne Hardee and husband Howard, and Lynette Tucker and husband Randy; and six grandchildren. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (402 S Kirkland St., Brusly, LA 70719) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:00 am until Mass at 11:00 am celebrated by Father Jon Koehler.
