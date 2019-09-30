A ceremony celebrating the life of Mr. Edgar "Ed" Richard Edwards will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, La 70810, visitation will begin at 9:00am until time of service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Mr. Ed was born on April 20,1935 in Baton Rouge, LA and passed away on September 29, 2019 at his home in Greenwell Springs, LA. Preceded in by his parents, brother Jack Edwards and daughter Toni Kay Edwards. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Helen Edwards, sons David Edwards and wife Yvette, and Stephen Edwards, grandchildren Melissa Shows, Michael, Matthew, Maddie, Sean, Landon, and Kristin Edwards, great grandchildren Blake, Logan, and Mason Edwards, Kinsley, Kaeden and Koen Shows. Memorial donations can be made to Zoar Baptist Church or . Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019