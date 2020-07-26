Edison Joseph Foreman, a good and faithful servant of the Lord, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed away at his home at the age of 90 on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born in Avery Island, Louisiana and was a long time resident of Baton Rouge. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He worked as a Civil Engineer and retired from both the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and Louisiana Transportation Research Center. He loved his family, South Baton Rouge Church of Christ, gardening, woodworking, traveling and was a talented artist. He is survived by four children, Christie Lynn Hunt (Dennis), Jennifer Ann Carpenter (Glen), Holly Jo Ketterer (Thomas), William Kurc Foreman (Susan); twelve grandchildren, Jessica Hughes (Derek), Rachel Boudreaux (John), Kady Ware (Michael), Kirstin Phillips, Alaina Carpenter, Aaron Ketterer (Elizabeth), Matthew Ketterer (Tetiana), Connor Foreman, Jacob Foreman, Garrett Foreman, Mallory Foreman, and Abigail Foreman; and five great grandchildren, Hannah, Bailey, Jackson, Paige and Jude. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Winnie Pearl Holmes Foreman; his parents, Elia Segura Foreman and Nathan John Foreman, Sr.; four brothers and three sisters. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store