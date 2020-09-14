Edison Leo Paul established and owned Leo's Electric Company, which later became Leo's Investment Company. A resident of Baker, Louisiana, he died Saturday, September 12 at 3 a.m., at The Hospice of Baton Rouge, on Florida Boulevard. He was 84 years old. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Religious Service will be held at MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726. At the time of this posting, the Service date and time were still to be determined. Please contact the funeral home directly for the established date and time of the service. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gladys Steptoe Paul; sister, Juanita Paul; niece, Tami Henderson, and a host of family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Katie and Ruffin Paul, Sr. and brother, Ruffin Paul, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store