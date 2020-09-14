1/
Edison Leo Paul
Edison Leo Paul established and owned Leo's Electric Company, which later became Leo's Investment Company. A resident of Baker, Louisiana, he died Saturday, September 12 at 3 a.m., at The Hospice of Baton Rouge, on Florida Boulevard. He was 84 years old. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Religious Service will be held at MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726. At the time of this posting, the Service date and time were still to be determined. Please contact the funeral home directly for the established date and time of the service. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gladys Steptoe Paul; sister, Juanita Paul; niece, Tami Henderson, and a host of family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Katie and Ruffin Paul, Sr. and brother, Ruffin Paul, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
