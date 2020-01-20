Edith Bell Anthony passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12,, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by her children; Alvin Jr., Jacqueline, Diane, Linda and Alvina Anthony and Mavis Anthony Matthews. Seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. One sister, Estelle Bell Davis. One sister-In-Law Joyce Marie Anthony of Los Angeles, California. A daughter-in-law, Elodin Anthony, A host of nieces, nephews and other family. Her beautiful smile, nurturing nature, genuine heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband. Alvin Anthony Sr.; Three children, Tyrone, Sandra and Gloria, and a grandchild. Two Sisters and four brothers. Visitation will be held at ST. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 1120 Myrtle Walk Street, Baton Rouge, LA from 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Burial to follow at Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.