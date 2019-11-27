Edith Carlyen Bowman Pecoraro, age 82 of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at North Oaks Medical Center. She was born on Saturday, November 6, 1937, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Edith is survived by her husband of 62 years, Angelo Pecoraro; daughter & son-in-law, Shirley and Robert Sarver; son & daughter-in-law, Vincent and Jo Pecoraro; son & daughter-in-law, Angelo and Dana Pecoraro Jr.; brother, David Bowman; sister, Dianne Bowman; grandchildren, Adrienne Stevens (Carl), Elena Dellofano, Vincent Pecoraro Jr., Angela Vizzuet (Andre'), Trey Pecoraro, Merritt Pecoraro, and Grace Pecoraro; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Paige Bailey and Se'bastien. She was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mamie Miller Bowman; uncle, David Bowman; also, an infant sister. Family and friends will be received at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 Hwy 442, Tickfaw, Louisiana 70466, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Tickfaw Catholic Cemetery. A guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019