Edith E. Hall entered into eternal rest February 16, 2020 at the age of 74. She was a Litigation Officer with the Department of Public Safety for 30+ years. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Henry Hall, Jr. (Bat Hall); daughter, Reneé Posey Hall; sons, Henry D. Hall and Gerard Hayes Hall; sisters, Ellen Davidson and Delta Labry; grandchildren, Damien Posey and Dominique Amador. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Clinton Murray, officiating. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020