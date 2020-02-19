Edith Grace Jeffries O'Neal, a resident of Baton Rouge passed away February 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Edith was born on April 27, 1932 in Hope Villa, Louisiana and was a 1950 graduate of Woodlawn High School. Ms. O'Neal retired from Borden Dairy and BREC Park and she dearly loved volunteering handmade baby clothing for Threads Of Love. She is survived by her children, Jeff and wife Sherri, Ronnie, Julie; grandchildren, Chris, Miranda; great grandchildren, Brandon, and Riley; step-sister, Mada Gittinger and half sister, Bette Carroll. Preceded in death, parents Verner H. Jeffries Sr., Callie Rusk Jeffries Brown, husband Malcolm "Pete" O'Fern O'Neal; sisters, Estelle McDaniel, Annie Jeffries, Callie "Jewel" Yancovich; brothers, David, Verner Jr., Edward, John Lynn, and Jimmy. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., on Friday, February 21, from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Visitation will resume Saturday, February 22, at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 8:30 until funeral service time of 10:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Threads Of Love, P.O. Box 15083 Baton Rouge, LA 70895 or through PayPal to [email protected]
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020