Edith Mae Jackson Robinson
1940 - 2020
Edith Mae Robinson was born on October 7, 1940 in Plquemine to the Union of late Eddie and Iona Sims Jackson. She was granted her angel's wings when God descended from heavens at approximately 7:26 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter surrounded by children. Visitation is Friday August 21, 2020 at Roscoe Mortuary from 1-5 pm. Religious Service Is Saturday August 22, 2020 at Greater St Mary B C, Plaquemine 11 AM. Rev. Geoffrey O, Sykes, I Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. Ms. Rob Leaves to cherish, remember and embrace her precious memory four devoted children: one son James Robinson, Jr., three daughters Sheila Chaney (Chester), Trina(Fredrick) McCoy Plaquemine and Denise Bass (Tosh) Baton Rouge, fourteen grandchildren(one whom she reared) Romanika Robinson; twenty great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Mary Jackson, one sister Helen Jean Garner, three brother Frank Jackson, Elmo(Mary) Brown, Jackson, and Henry (Sylvia)Brown Tulsa, Ok: three sister -in-law Augustine Jackson, Norma Jackson and Evelyn Garner, four Godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Roscoe Mortuary in Charge of Services.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Roscoe Mortuary
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Greater St Mary B C
