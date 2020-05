Edith Mildred Reeves Templet passed away Thursday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Edith was a native of Franklinton, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge. She was a registered nurse who retired from Sygenta Corp. Edith will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Larry and Donna Arbour; grandchildren and spouses, Becky and Cory Forbes and Timothy and Emily Arbour; great-grandchildren, Brady Forbes, Conor Forbes, Emma Arbour and Ella Arbour. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Templet; son, Robert Templet, Jr; parents, Cohn and Esther Reeves; sister, Ceclia McDaniel; brothers, Olin, Connor, Virgil, Bill, Woodrow and Edwin Reeves. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Audubon Hospice of Baton Rouge. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be conducted for the immediate family only. Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.