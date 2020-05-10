Edith Mildred Reeves Templet
Edith Mildred Reeves Templet passed away Thursday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Edith was a native of Franklinton, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge. She was a registered nurse who retired from Sygenta Corp. Edith will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Larry and Donna Arbour; grandchildren and spouses, Becky and Cory Forbes and Timothy and Emily Arbour; great-grandchildren, Brady Forbes, Conor Forbes, Emma Arbour and Ella Arbour. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Templet; son, Robert Templet, Jr; parents, Cohn and Esther Reeves; sister, Ceclia McDaniel; brothers, Olin, Connor, Virgil, Bill, Woodrow and Edwin Reeves. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Audubon Hospice of Baton Rouge. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be conducted for the immediate family only. Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate on May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and a fantastic nurse. We will love you and miss you always. Florine Vincik, Syngenta retiree
Florine Vincik
