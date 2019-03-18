Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Rebecca Koonce Ramsey. View Sign

Edith Rebecca Koonce Ramsey, loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Zachary, Louisiana on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Edith was born in Bellwood, Louisiana on April 13, 1928 to Phillip A. Koonce Sr. and Elizabeth Montgomery Koonce. She was married to her husband, Homer Vernon Ramsey, before he preceded her in death on May 15, 1975. She was retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as the guidance counselor at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, Louisiana. She is survived by her daughter, Gail R. Girlinghouse and husband David Girlinghouse of Zachary, Louisiana; her brother, Norman L. Koonce and his wife Suzanne of Potomac Falls, VA; granddaughter Lindsey Girlinghouse of Dallas, Texas; grandsons Jason Girlinghouse (Brittany) of Central, Louisiana; Andrew Girlinghouse (Shelbi) of Pride, Louisiana ; Josh Girlinghouse (Donnye) of Central, Louisiana; great granddaughter Caraline; great grandsons Walker and Dylan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer V. Ramsey; son, Gary Ramsey, parents Mr. and Mrs. Phillip A. Koonce, Sr; sister Eunice Nowlin and husband Rodgers Nowlin; and sister Helen Ham and her husband Wayman Ham Sr.; and brother Phillip A. Koonce, Jr and his wife Bea Koonce. Visitation will be held at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm. Burial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12 noon at Fern Park Cemetery in Natchitoches, Louisiana conducted by Dr. Billy Ready. Pallbearers will be David Girlinghouse, Jason Girlinghouse, Andrew Girlinghouse, Josh Girlinghouse, Sherwood Nowlin, and Clyde Welch. She received her undergraduate degree from Louisiana State Normal School and her master's degree from Northwestern State University. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana. II Timothy 4:7, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith:" Share memories, sympathies, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA

