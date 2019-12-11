Edlena Lea Owen (1943 - 2019)
Edlena Lea Owen passed away at her home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Marvin E. Owen; daughter Kimberly Chance, her husband Stuart, and grandchildren Nicholas, 15, and Rachel, 11 of Dallas, Texas; and her son Stephen Owen and wife Jennifer Brown Owen, of Baton Rouge. Ed was born in 1943 in Kentwood, Louisiana, in a union of the Lea and Blades families. She had a degree in English from LSU. Services will be private.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
