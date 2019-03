Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edley P. Templet, born June 23, 1930 and a native and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away at his home on March 21, 2019. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and a retired electrician. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte T. Albarado; son, Sherwood Templet and wife, Paula; grandchildren, Arliss Templet Jr. and wife, Sybil, Sherry Frechou and husband, Steve, Renee Daigle, Kent Almeida and wife, Heather, Kristen LeBlanc and husband, Braxton, and Taylor Albarado; great-grandchildren, Kaine Coupel, Jaylee Templet, Cadence Coupel, Kegan Templet, Cameron Daigle, Samantha Almeida, Hudson Frechou, Adley LeBlanc, Anna Arboneaux, and Ava LeBlanc; sister, Pearl Landry; brother, Frank Templet. He is preceded in death by his wife, Justilia Pipsair Templet; son, Arliss Templet Sr., parents, Clay and Egladie Hebert Templet; brothers, Rene Templet, Lloyd Templet, and Herbert Templet; sisters, Winnie T. Breaux and Edna T. Boudreaux; son-in-law, Lester Albarado. Pallbearers will be Sherwood Templet, Arliss Templet Jr., Kent Almeida, Clint Templet, Braxton LeBlanc, and Gavin Templet. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 8:00am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part. Entombment to follow in the church cemetery. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and Divinity Home Health. Funeral Home Ourso Funeral Home

3305 Hwy 70 South

Pierre Part , LA 70339

