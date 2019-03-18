Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edmond (Paw Paw) Templet, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on March 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family at the age of 94. Edmond was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, the Landry-Domingue American Legion Post 328 for 71 years and served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class during WWII. Edmond was known for his generosity throughout the community and for sharing the many beautiful fruits and vegetables he grew with family and friends. He spent many hours with his hunting dogs and enjoyed hunting with his buddies. He is survived by his beautiful, loving wife of 68 years, Beulah Cavalier Templet; four children, Ann Landry (Kenneth) of Pierre Part, Wade (Theresa) of Pierre Part, Jeff (Liz) of Napoleonville and Dwayne (Merin) of Laplace; eleven grandchildren, Jeremy, Shelley, Tanya, Sabrina, Allen, Ben, Mike, Angel, Marissa, Jacob and Matthew; and nine great-grandchildren. Edmond is preceded in death by his parents, Julie and Euzelien Templet, six sisters, Marie Blanchard, Annette Hue, Pauline Cavaliere, Anita Campo, Mae Truxillo and Therese Comeaux; and two brothers, Ulysse Templet and Necess Templet. Edmond wanted to thank everyone. His life was better for knowing you! The family would like to thank the many friends, family, coworkers, fellow military buddies and hunting buddies. Together you helped him become a better man, husband, father, brother, friend, gardener, hunter and fisherman. We would also like to thank the many caregivers that provided support and care for him during his illness. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm. Then continuing on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 8:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. Father Matthew Graham will be officiating.

