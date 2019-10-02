Edmond J. Berthelot Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond J. Berthelot Jr..
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Faith Tabernacle Church
Bayou Sorrell, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edmond J Berthelot Jr., a native of Bayou Pigeon, passed away peacefully at his home. He retired from Local 1098, He was a master carpenter, musician, and fisherman. Survived by his wife of 34 years Rosie Davis Berthelot, 2 daughters; Keslee and Chelsey Berthelot, 1 granddaughter Annie Berthelot, 1 brother Henry and Betty Berthelot, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Edmond and Aime Berthelot Sr., and 1 brother Harold Berthelot. Services will be held at Faith Tabernacle Church, Bayou Sorrell Friday October 04, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Service will follow. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.