Edmond J Berthelot Jr., a native of Bayou Pigeon, passed away peacefully at his home. He retired from Local 1098, He was a master carpenter, musician, and fisherman. Survived by his wife of 34 years Rosie Davis Berthelot, 2 daughters; Keslee and Chelsey Berthelot, 1 granddaughter Annie Berthelot, 1 brother Henry and Betty Berthelot, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Edmond and Aime Berthelot Sr., and 1 brother Harold Berthelot. Services will be held at Faith Tabernacle Church, Bayou Sorrell Friday October 04, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Service will follow. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019