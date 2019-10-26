Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond John Landry Jr.. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Edmond John Landry, Jr., age 88, entered heaven with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at LaCour House Assisted Living Facility in New Roads, LA with his loving family at his side. He was a devoted husband to high school sweetheart, Amie LeBlanc Landry, with over 69 years of marriage. Children include Jeanne LeJeune (Mickey), Donna Duplechin (Kenneth) and Jerry Landry (Susan). He was especially fond of his grandchildren and great grandchildren who provided great joy in his life. Grandchildren, Michelle Courville, Corey LeJeune (Ron), Lauren Duplechin, Lane Duplechin (Melissa), Kristen Root (Austin), Sean Landry. Great grandchildren, Kolin James, Sarah Maria, Ella Rose, Carter Lane, Ayden Thomas and Hunter Michael. His siblings include Eva Aguillard, Lillian Loupe, Delton Landry, and Clarence Landry (Cathy). He was preceded in death by parents Edmond John Landry, Sr. and Melanie Landry, brothers Dudley and David, infant daughter Michelle Landry, and grandson Micheal Leonardt. Edmond was a retired Assistant Fire Chief with the Baton Rouge Fire Department after a career of 33 years. He had a love of carpentry and building and renovated numerous homes in the Baton Rouge area along with building three family homes. Being the eldest sibling, a hard work ethic was instilled in him at a young age by his father as they worked side by side raising sugar cane crops when he was a teenager. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and held positions of 4th degree, Grand Knight and Financial Secretary. A favorite hobby was being part of the cook team with the Knights preparing jambalaya for several hundreds at fundraisers. He enjoyed raising fruit and vegetable gardens. For many years he was the coordinator of the Immaculate Conception Food Bank where he enjoyed helping the needy. His strong religious faith led him to attend silent men's retreats at Manresa House of Retreats in Convent, LA since 1982 when Group 10A was formed. His son later joined him on these spiritual trips after witnessing God's blessing within him. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Pointe Coupee Hospice nurse Warren Pourciau for the kindness and care he gave to him during his final days. Also, our appreciation goes out to LaCour House Assisted Living Facility who lovingly cared for him. Services are on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at 9:00 AM with mass at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception cemetery directly behind the church. The K of C will provide jambayala at the church hall immediately following burial. Arrangements are being handled by Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, LA. Pallbearers are grandsons Corey LeJeune, Lane Duplechin and Sean Landry; great grandsons, Kolin Courville and Ayden Leonardt; godson Billy Aguillard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice or the Veteran's Home in Jackson, LA. Edmond John Landry, Jr., age 88, entered heaven with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at LaCour House Assisted Living Facility in New Roads, LA with his loving family at his side. He was a devoted husband to high school sweetheart, Amie LeBlanc Landry, with over 69 years of marriage. Children include Jeanne LeJeune (Mickey), Donna Duplechin (Kenneth) and Jerry Landry (Susan). He was especially fond of his grandchildren and great grandchildren who provided great joy in his life. Grandchildren, Michelle Courville, Corey LeJeune (Ron), Lauren Duplechin, Lane Duplechin (Melissa), Kristen Root (Austin), Sean Landry. Great grandchildren, Kolin James, Sarah Maria, Ella Rose, Carter Lane, Ayden Thomas and Hunter Michael. His siblings include Eva Aguillard, Lillian Loupe, Delton Landry, and Clarence Landry (Cathy). He was preceded in death by parents Edmond John Landry, Sr. and Melanie Landry, brothers Dudley and David, infant daughter Michelle Landry, and grandson Micheal Leonardt. Edmond was a retired Assistant Fire Chief with the Baton Rouge Fire Department after a career of 33 years. He had a love of carpentry and building and renovated numerous homes in the Baton Rouge area along with building three family homes. Being the eldest sibling, a hard work ethic was instilled in him at a young age by his father as they worked side by side raising sugar cane crops when he was a teenager. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and held positions of 4th degree, Grand Knight and Financial Secretary. A favorite hobby was being part of the cook team with the Knights preparing jambalaya for several hundreds at fundraisers. He enjoyed raising fruit and vegetable gardens. For many years he was the coordinator of the Immaculate Conception Food Bank where he enjoyed helping the needy. His strong religious faith led him to attend silent men's retreats at Manresa House of Retreats in Convent, LA since 1982 when Group 10A was formed. His son later joined him on these spiritual trips after witnessing God's blessing within him. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Pointe Coupee Hospice nurse Warren Pourciau for the kindness and care he gave to him during his final days. Also, our appreciation goes out to LaCour House Assisted Living Facility who lovingly cared for him. Services are on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at 9:00 AM with mass at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception cemetery directly behind the church. The K of C will provide jambayala at the church hall immediately following burial. Arrangements are being handled by Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, LA. Pallbearers are grandsons Corey LeJeune, Lane Duplechin and Sean Landry; great grandsons, Kolin Courville and Ayden Leonardt; godson Billy Aguillard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice or the Veteran's Home in Jackson, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close