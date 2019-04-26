Edmond Joseph Preau Jr. was born September 20, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Edmond Joseph Preau Sr. and Mireille Guyol Preau. In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve and served for 6 years. He attended Louisiana State University and graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1968. Upon graduation, he was employed by the Louisiana Department of Public Works as a design engineer. In 2009 he retired from DOTD as Assistant Secretary of Public Works and Intermodal after 42 years of state service. He died April 24th, 2019 in Baton Rouge where he had resided since graduating from LSU. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Monique Marie Preau. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Terry Foti; his daughter, Angelle Alyce Preau Bellard, son-in-law Stephen Bellard, and grandsons, Connor Joseph Bellard and Jacob Francis Bellard; siblings James Louis Preau and wife Sandra; Donald Paul Preau; Jeanne LeBourgeois and husband Leo; Gerald Thomas Preau and wife Lynn; Dennis Richard Preau and wife Rosana. He is also survived by mother-in-law, Versie Laughlin Foti; sister-in-law Linda Foti Hollier; and brothers-in-law Harry Jerome Foti and wife Nadia, John Kenneth Foti and wife Teri, and Stephan Lamar Foti and wife Connie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 9 – 11 am followed by a service at 11 am. Private burial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary