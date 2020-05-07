Edmund Donnell Lemon (Bert) was born March 24, 1978, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Sharon Lemon and Ernie Lollis, Sr. He departed this life on April 30th, 2020. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at Sweet Home Baptist Church. Edmund attended and graduated from Second Chance Academy. He continued his education at Diesel Truck Driving Academy and worked as a truck driver until his health required him to retire. His hobby was cooking, (everybody who knew him knew he loved to cook), shooting pool and volunteering on projects with his mother. Edmund leaves to cherish his memories his mother Sharon (Lumon) Neapollioun of Baton Rouge, LA, father Ernie (Mary) Lollis of West Palm Beach, FL and brothers and sisters Kendrick Lemon of Dallas, TX, Ciera Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, Ernie Lollis, Jr., Shelia Gordon, and Otis Gordon, all of West Palm Beach, FL. He also leaves his grandmothers Ms. Emma Lollis of Baton Rouge, LA and Ms. Gracie Williams of San Bernardino, CA and aunts and uncles Wanda McFarland and Ronald Lewis of Baton Rouge, LA; Karen Groves, Robert Williams, Hebert (Janie) Williams, and Spencer (Yvonne) Williams, all of San Bernardino, CA. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Josie L. Morgan and Grady Lemon, paternal grandparent Isaiah Williams, aunt Connie Lewis, and uncle Michael Williams.

