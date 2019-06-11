Edna B. Fields passed at the age of 97 on Sunday June 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA with her two sons Larry and Gerald at her bedside. She is survived by another son, Keith, 9 grandchildren, 2 sisters Gloria Finders and Gertrude Rankin. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, at Mt. Zion 1st B.C. of Baton Rouge, LA from 10am until religious service at 11:30am. Burial at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services Entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019