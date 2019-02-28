Edna Bashful Brown, a native of Oscar, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 101. Edna attended Reddy Elementary School and she was a graduate of McKinley High School. Edna was a homemaker and accomplished seamstress. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Henry Brown; parents, Ernest Varese and Hattie Bashful, 5 brothers, and 5 sisters. She is survived by one brother, James Bashful (Annie), Modesto, California and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visiting at New Ark Baptist Church, 5355 Terrace Street, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am, conducted by Rev. Devin Wright. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Winnfield Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
