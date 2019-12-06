Edna Blanchard, 89, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away peacefully in her home on December 5, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Louis Blanchard; four sons, Arthur Blanchard, Jimmy Blanchard, Carl Blanchard, and Reuben Blanchard (Shuhua); one daughter, Phyllis Beckman (Phil); three sisters, Della Marcello, Beatrice Simoneaux, Lucy Blanchard; one brother, Adam Blanchard; seven grandchildren, Melanie Beckman, Scott Beckman, Sunni Blanchard, Jerome Blanchard, Chad Blanchard, Carly Blanchard, and Elizabeth Blanchard; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four infant children; parents, Rose and Frank Blanchard; three sisters, Selma Campo, Agnes Albarado, and Mary Albarado. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part. The family would like to give special thanks to all of her caregivers and to Cardinal Hospice.