A ceremony celebrating the life of Edna Carbo Barrient will be held at 11 am Monday at Word of Life Church Donaldsonville; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at Household of Faith Cemetery Gonzales. She was born on September 14, 1929 and passed from this life on October 16, 2019 at the age of 90 years. She is survived by her children Janice B. Bergeron (Samuel), Billy Barrient (Claire), and Kurt Barrient; son-in-law Leon Chenevert Sr., brothers Wilbert and Freddie Carbo Jr., grandchildren Sandy, Hannah, Rebecca, Alana, Leon Jr., and Lacey; also survived by 18 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Sperling Barrient Sr., son, Sperling Barrient Jr., daugther, Phyllis B. Chenevert, parents, Freddie and Albertine Bernard Carbo, granddaughter, Misty Barrient, Sister Esther C. Cassard and brother, Eddie Carbo. She helped to raise, feed, clothe, teach, counsel and love countless others. She was at her happiest when doing for others which is the story of her life. She was a homemaker, a faithful member of Word of Life Church, and enjoyed singing worship music. She will always be remembered as an "Angel on Earth." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to honor her life and memory through her church; please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/edna-c-barrient. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019