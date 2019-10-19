Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Carbo Barrient. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Wake 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Word of Life Church Funeral 11:00 AM Word of Life Church Send Flowers Obituary

A ceremony celebrating the life of Edna Carbo Barrient will be held at 11 am Monday at Word of Life Church Donaldsonville; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at Household of Faith Cemetery Gonzales. She was born on September 14, 1929 and passed from this life on October 16, 2019 at the age of 90 years. She is survived by her children Janice B. Bergeron (Samuel), Billy Barrient (Claire), and Kurt Barrient; son-in-law Leon Chenevert Sr., brothers Wilbert and Freddie Carbo Jr., grandchildren Sandy, Hannah, Rebecca, Alana, Leon Jr., and Lacey; also survived by 18 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Sperling Barrient Sr., son, Sperling Barrient Jr., daugther, Phyllis B. Chenevert, parents, Freddie and Albertine Bernard Carbo, granddaughter, Misty Barrient, Sister Esther C. Cassard and brother, Eddie Carbo. She helped to raise, feed, clothe, teach, counsel and love countless others. She was at her happiest when doing for others which is the story of her life. She was a homemaker, a faithful member of Word of Life Church, and enjoyed singing worship music. She will always be remembered as an "Angel on Earth." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to honor her life and memory through her church; please visit A ceremony celebrating the life of Edna Carbo Barrient will be held at 11 am Monday at Word of Life Church Donaldsonville; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at Household of Faith Cemetery Gonzales. She was born on September 14, 1929 and passed from this life on October 16, 2019 at the age of 90 years. She is survived by her children Janice B. Bergeron (Samuel), Billy Barrient (Claire), and Kurt Barrient; son-in-law Leon Chenevert Sr., brothers Wilbert and Freddie Carbo Jr., grandchildren Sandy, Hannah, Rebecca, Alana, Leon Jr., and Lacey; also survived by 18 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Sperling Barrient Sr., son, Sperling Barrient Jr., daugther, Phyllis B. Chenevert, parents, Freddie and Albertine Bernard Carbo, granddaughter, Misty Barrient, Sister Esther C. Cassard and brother, Eddie Carbo. She helped to raise, feed, clothe, teach, counsel and love countless others. She was at her happiest when doing for others which is the story of her life. She was a homemaker, a faithful member of Word of Life Church, and enjoyed singing worship music. She will always be remembered as an "Angel on Earth." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to honor her life and memory through her church; please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/edna-c-barrient. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close