Edna E. London entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was a 96 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Mt. Pilgrim B.C., 11969 Hwy. 965 St. Francisville on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Leon McGuffie; interment at Washington Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Henry (Mary), Morris (Beverly), Mary, William (Virginia), Isaac (Dawn), Brinda, Eva (Sterling Judson), Eugene (Jackie), Evelyn, Dixie, Carl (Mable) and Veronica London and Katherine Collins; 58 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; three children; and eight siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019