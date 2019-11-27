Edna H. Downey, a native of South Carolina and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on November 26, 2019 at her home at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by Mack Daniel Harris (father), Estelle Parker Harris (mother), Donald Downey, Sr. (husband), Brad Downey (son) and Michael Downey (son). She is survived by Betty Goudin (sister), Phyllis Downey (sister-in-law), grandsons, Lance Downey, Cory Downey, granddaughters, Katie Downey, Micah Downey, great-grandsons, Ayden and Kroy Downey, great-granddaughters, Raylen, Kyleigh and Leah Downey and daughter-in-law, Sheri Downey. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019