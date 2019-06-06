Edna Hilliard Sterling Veal, affectionately known as "Madea," was born on January 29, 1919. She was a native and resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Edna passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 1, 2019 at 100 years old. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 25, 1973. She is survived by her 3 children: Evelyn Sterling White, Gus Sterling, Jr. (Yvette) and Edna Sterling Honeycutt (Richard), 1 stepdaughter: Fannie Bell Johnson, 1 sister: Venetia Carter, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by parents: Lorenza and Ed Hilliard, husbands: Gus Sterling, Sr. and John Veal, Jr., 4 brothers: Ed Hilliard, Tom Hilliard, Robert (Bob) Hilliard, and Murphy Hargrove, 1 son- in- law: Curtis White, Sr.. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at 11AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Visitation: 10AM until the above service time. Interment: Private. We would like to give special thanks to Audubon Hospice of Baton Rouge for the excellent care and compassion shown. Premiere Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019