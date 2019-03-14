A native of St. John Parish and a resident of Reserve, Edna Mitchell passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 5:45 p.m., at Place de Bourg in LaPlace. She was 65. Visiting at Buena Vista Baptist Church, St James on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Joseph Coleman. Interment in church cemetery. Survived by five daughters: Stacy (Don) Baldwin, Melissa (Tevis) Smith, Sauhha (Rydell) Harry, Samantha (Marteal) Dednam and Sonia (Charlie) Jones Jr. Sisters: Clara Kennedy, Mary (Sidney) Rosamore, Ollie (Alvin) Dennis Jr., Carolyn Garrett, and Portia (David) Davis. A brother: Lawrence ((Pam) Kennedy Jr. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence Kennedy Sr. and Clara Butler. Her son: Shannon Mitchell. Her sister: Gloria Kennedy and brother-in-law: Isaac Garrett. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
|
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019