Edna Lee Knox, a native of McComb, Mississippi and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at age 71. She is survived by three daughters, Lynette Knox of Kileen, Texas, Delicia Parker (Reginald) of Houston, Texas, and Lashunda Butler (Nathayon) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two sisters, Odessa Tate Knox and Shirley A. Knox of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Jimmy Lee Knox, Walter Knox Sr., and Carey L. Knox Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 9 am until 10 am at Desselle Funeral Home. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

