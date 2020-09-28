1/1
Edna Lee Knox Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Lee Knox, a native of McComb, Mississippi and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at age 71. She is survived by three daughters, Lynette Knox of Kileen, Texas, Delicia Parker (Reginald) of Houston, Texas, and Lashunda Butler (Nathayon) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two sisters, Odessa Tate Knox and Shirley A. Knox of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Jimmy Lee Knox, Walter Knox Sr., and Carey L. Knox Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 9 am until 10 am at Desselle Funeral Home. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved