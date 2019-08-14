Edna Louise Garantine, a native of St. Francisville and a resident of Beebe, Arkansas, joined her husband John, son Bobby, and grandson Bobby Jr. in Heaven on August 10, 2019 at the age of 82. Although no longer with us, she will live on in our hearts and memories. She is survived by her son, Davie Garantine, and daughter, Jan Carlton; grandsons, Brian Langlois, Brett Garantine, Josh Garantine, John Garantine, and granddaughters, Alana Allen and Jessie Garantine; as well as many great-grandchildren, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Rabenhorst East on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00. Interment will follow at Bowman-Dedon Family Cemetery in St. Francisville, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019